Magwaza, Bev Bring “A” Game

Showbiz Reporter

IT was a weekend to remember for revellers in Bulawayo as they were given quality shows by dancer Beverly Sibanda and the energetic Clement Magwaza at Palace Hotel.

“Bev” and her dance crew, the Sexy Angels kicked off the weekend in style with a show on Friday evening before Clement Magwaza capped it off with his event on Saturday. The Friday event saw scores grace the Palace Gardens to witness the decorated dancer and her crew do their thing, which left most partygoers, both men and women asking for more despite the dancer being on stage for over two hours. The exuberant crew was supported by resident DJs.

On Saturday, another energetic artist, Magwaza gave Bulawayo their penny’s worth with yet another top-notch performance. Magwaza and his Macrey Super Sounds outfit performed for hours without dropping energy levels, much to the appreciation of those that made their way to the venue. He was also supported by the resident DJs, who over the past shows have managed to warm the stage properly.

Not to be left out in both shows, the veteran Mr Jaiva was the MC of both events.

“As Palace Hotel, we try by all means to cater to everyone hence why we’re bringing different artistes from around the country every now and then to make sure that no one is left behind. More is yet to happen here (Palace) as the year progresses, this is just the start,” said hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa.