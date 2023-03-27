Police investigate murder

Peter Matika, Online Desk

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case where a man from Cowdray park was found dead outside his place of residents with multiple stab wounds on his thighs.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case saying the suspected murder case.

“Police are investigating a case of murder that occurred on the 26th of March 2023 in Cowdray park Bulawayo. The deceased is Fredrick Moyo, a male adult aged 27 years, of Cowdray park, Bulawayo,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Moyo and his friend left their place of residence for a beer drink at a sports bar in the suburb.

“The now deceased and his friend left their place of residence and went to Mahweba Sports Bar, Cowdray park, Bulawayo, to drink beer. Later on, the now-deceased went home first leaving his friend behind. On the same day at around 0345 hours, his friend left the bar and went home where upon arrival he saw the now deceased lying on the ground inside the yard facing downwards and thought he was drunk and proceeded into the house.”

“At around 0500 hours, a co-tenant woke up and went outside the house where he saw the now deceased still lying on the ground, his legs soaked with blood and his body was showing no signs of life. A police report was then made and no arrest was made. Two stab wounds were noted on the left thigh and also another one on the right thigh,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged members of the public to desist from moving around during the night, as would fall prey to robbers.

“As police, we urge members of the public to desist from moving during the night or using dark places and sanitary lanes as they risk putting their lives in danger. We also appeal for information that can lead to the arrest of the accused persons to call any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.