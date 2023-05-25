Man (53) murder a mystery – Police

Man (53) murder a mystery – Police

The Chronicle

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

A man was found dead with a cut above his right eye in a case suspected to be murder, police have said.

The man Wilson Muchimwe (53) was found lifeless on Tuesday at a house in Zengeza and according to the Police Twitter page, he is suspected to have been attacked by unknown people.

“Police in Chitungwiza are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Wilson Muchimwe (53) was found dead at a certain house in Rockview West, Zengeza 5 on 23/05/23 after being attacked by unknown suspects. The victim was found with a cut on the right eye. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station”.

 

