Man arrested after being found in possession of elephant tusk

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Gokwe man has been nabbed after he was found in possession of an elephant tusk following a tip off by members of the public.

Police through their official Twitter handle confirmed the arrest of Byron Gopoza after he was found with an elephant task weighing 7, 163 kilograms.

“Police in Gokwe arrested Byron Gopoza (40) after he was found in possession of raw ivory without a permit at Mutibvuli shops, Siamuchembu. Police recovered one elephant tusk weighing 7,163 kgs from the suspect,” said police.

Last week, police in Gokwe also arrested another man following a public tip off and found in possession of six elephant tasks.

