Man dies in dawn hit-and-run incident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN died on the spot after a hit-and-run incident by an unknown motorist who fled the scene.

In a statement, police said:” The incident occurred around 4 am on Tuesday at the 57km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

“Police in Esigodini are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred on 19/09/23 at around 0400 hours at the 57-kilometer peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road in which a man died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.”