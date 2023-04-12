Man loses US$1 200 to armed robbers

Michael Magoronga, Online Correspondent

A Shurugwi man lost a total of US$1 200 and a mobile phone to armed robbers who mugged him on his way home.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mohoko confirmed the incident saying John Svondo (34) was in the company of a female friend when the disaster occurred.

The incident occurred on 9 April 2023 around 1900 hours in Shurugwi.

“Svondo, of Magakooshla, Shurugwi was on his way home from Gweru in the company of Ashley Bomani, a female adult aged 21 when they met one man they only knew as MANEX. He was in the company of two other male adults and the three demanded money to buy beer,” said Inspector Mahoko.

From nowhere, the three suspects assaulted Svondo and struck him several times on the head with empty beer bottles.

“One of the suspects searched Svondo’s trousers pocket, took cash US$1 200-00, and a Mobicel cellphone before they all fled into the darkness,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police are still carrying out investigations on the matter and are appealing to anyone with information to assist.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the three suspects to pass the information to their nearest police station,” he said.