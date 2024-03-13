Man sets self-ablaze and dies after wife allegedly cheats with landlord

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Silobela man reportedly doused himself with petrol before setting himself ablaze over allegations that his wife was cheating on him.

Police could not readily confirm the incident but Member of Parliament for Silobela, Jonah Nyevera said the incident occurred on Saturday.

According to the legislator, the now deceased, Onias Mangena had been suspecting that his wife had been dating their landlord, Wilberforce Mukumba for a while.

“On the day, he had an altercation with his wife and he locked her together with their minor kids in a house. He then went to a nearby garage to buy petrol which he intended to use to douse them in the house,” he said.

Fortunately, neighbours heard the loud screams and managed to rescue the family before the matter was reported to police.

Police even called the now deceased and he told them he was at home.

“Since he had already purchased the petrol, he went into the house where he set himself ablaze. He was reduced to ashes,” said the legislator.

He said the community was still shocked.

“We are still shocked by the development and I think had he gotten someone to talk to over the allegations, he could have solved the matter in a better way,” said the legislator.