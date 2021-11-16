Man stabs and kills wife for ‘cheating’

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

AN Umguza man fatally stabbed his wife after accusing of infidelity.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on November 13 at around 8PM.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Helensvale block in Umguza on 13 November at around 8PM. Kenneth Nkiwane (61) stabbed his wife Precious Bambeni Ndlovu (35) on the upper right chest with a flick okapi knife after a misunderstanding over infidelity issues,” said the police.

In another incident, two minors aged five and six from Chitungwiza were found dead in the boot of a vehicle after they had been left alone by their guardians who had gone to church.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on November 14.

“The victims were left playing in the yard by their guardians at around 8AM as they went to attend a church service. They came back at around 2PM and found the minors’ bodies in the boot of a vehicle,” said the police.- @DubeMatutu