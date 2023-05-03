Manhunt for US$99 000 heist robber

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a suspect raided a fuel service station and stole US$99 000 in Harare on April 10, 2023.

Police confirmed the incident on May 5, on their official Twitter handle.

‘’The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of David Majagada (47) who is being sought in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 10/04/23 at ZX Fuels, New Ardbennie, Harare, where US$99 000 cash was stolen. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or PGHQ WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the statement.