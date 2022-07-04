Manyowa brings spiritual refreshment to Bulawayo

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

On Saturday, it became official that Zimbabwean gospel concerts have moved to another level.

Award-winning gospel artiste Janet Manyowa staged this year’s second Bulawayo gospel extravaganza at the International Exhibition Centre to launch her new album Wanqoba.

Her concert came a month after Everton Mlalazi brought gospel giants from Zimbabwe and South Africa together as he celebrated his 40th birthday and also launched his album.

Dubbed “Wanqoba Concert”, the show featured seasoned gospel artistes, Harvest Music Choir, Snowy, Wenyasha, Takesure Zamar, Ntokozo Mbambo, Mai Mwamuka, Nomthie Sibisi and Vocal Ex who turned the ZITF Hall 3 into a huge, sweat-filled house of worship. They all gave outstanding performances that created a spiritual atmosphere.

From as early as 5pm, hundreds of people had already queued up outside the venue patiently waiting to be allowed into the venue. The event was a classy affair with the stage and PA system matching those of international events. The general layout of the hall served as evidence of the effort that was expended.

From the look of things, the chairs in the hall were outnumbered by the gospel lovers who showed up.

After 6pm, the queen of the concert made a grand entry into the hall. The stage was made colourful through the use of different lighting techniques and the backing choir brought fire to the stage.

Dressed in a dazzling navy-blue outfit, Manyowa began her set with the song In My Father’s House. She was joined by legendary poet Albert Nyathi who recited a poem on the same topic as they danced and entertained the crowd.

What followed after this was magic as the multi-award-winning artiste introduced songs on her new album. These included Mhanya Mutemberi, which she performed while running on the stage in stilettos.

The crowd seemed to be receiving some form of heat as they all took to the dance floor, with some jumping as they sang along to songs that were churned out by the Zadzisa hit-maker.

Manyowa went on to share the stage with Takesure Zamar, Minister Mahendere, and one of the guests, the founder of Celebration Churches International in Harare Bonnie Deuschle in performances that shall always remain special to event attendees.

Addressing the crowd before performing the song Shoko Renyu, Manyowa said the album launch in Bulawayo was an idea that came after deliberations with her team.

“When we thought of coming to Bulawayo, we were thinking of a mere concert. But after some deliberations, we decided to launch Wanqoba, an album that we had been working on, and let the people of Bulawayo be the first to hear it.

“I believe God deliberately made this possible to give us a time of spiritual refreshment and help us meditate in His Word and remain pure in these trying times,” she said.

After all is said and done, the audience’s love for her was evident as the crowd was quick to pick the words for each and every new song and immediately started singing along.