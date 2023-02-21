Mapaningoma village head declared liberation hero

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

MAPANINGOMA village head in Hwange’s Matetsi Ward 1, Cde Phillip Portina Ncube who died of asthma last Thursday has been declared a liberation hero.

“His Excellency the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation hero status to Cde Portina Ncube who died on 19 February and will be buried in Matetsi Ward 1, Hwange.

I shall be most grateful if you would make arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family,” said Cde Mpofu.

Cde Ncube’s burial is expected to take place today at his rural home along Pandamatenga road.

He was a member of the War Veterans League and resettled in Matetsi during the land reform.

His wife died in 2019. They are survived by six children and grandchildren.