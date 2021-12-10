Mapeza re-appointed Warriors coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo , Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors midfielder and captain Norman Mapeza has been re-appointed as Warriors coach and will now take charge of the team at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The FC Platinum gaffer has been given the latitude of chosing his own assistants but in his last stint during the recently ended Fifa World Cup qualifiers, he was working with Highlanders’ Mandla Lulu Mpofu and Triangle United’s Taurayi Mangwiro as his assistants while Chicken Inn’s Energy Murambadoro was the goalkeepers coach.

“In consultation and with guidance from the Sport and Recreation Commission, coach Norman Mapeza will continue as Head Coach and will guide Warriors to the Cameroon Afcon finals. The coach has been given latitude to come up with his assistants in the interest of team work,” said Zifa acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela.

Mapeza and his leutanants drew up a 40 men Afcon provisional squad which will troop into camp on December 23 and will stay there up until departure for the finals.

Meanwhile, the Zifa secretariat has assured the nation that it was on top of the situation in as far as preparations for Africa Cup of Nations was concerned and so far everything was going according to script.

Gwesela said despite the upheaval that rocked Zifa resulting in the suspension of the executive committee last month, they never stopped preparing for the Cameroon debacle with bookings, registration and camp dates all done and dusted as they want to make sure the players and technical staff are not distracted from the real job.

“As the secretariat, we never stopped preparing for Afcon especially the operational aspect of the tournament, we are on it. We have registered with tournament organisers our provisional list of 40 players and we are in continuous communication with Caf,” said Gwesela.

The final squad will be made up of 23 players meaning 17 from the provisional list will be dropped ahead of departure.

Zimbabwe, who are in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Malawi will be based in Bafoussam City using the Kouekong Stadium.

Group stage matches will run from January 9-20 with the top two sides from each group qualifying for the round of 16 set for January 23-26.

Quarterfinals will be held on January 29 and 30 with semis set for February 2 and 3.

Third place playoff and final are on February 6.

In all their four Nations Cup finals appearances, the Warriors are yet to go beyond the group stage of the tournament.