Mapopoma Festival to return for another edition

ORGANISERS of the Mapopoma Festival have said they will be hosting another event in December following the success of the Easter edition.

The festival that failed to take place last year in December due to Covid-19 prevention measures was held in April this year.

Without a doubt, fans were given value for their money from music maestro Jah Prayzah, sensational songstress Feli Nandi and Amapiano muso Mzoe 7.

Mapopoma Festival founder Patrick Musonza said the December edition will run from December 29 to 31 and will be an outdoor event.

“We’re excited to be hosting the December edition which will definitely be bigger and better. The Easter edition was basically compensation for the 2021 December cancellation.

“Our regular dates remain 29-31 December and it’ll be an outdoor event to cater to everyone. This year, we want to shut down the town with renowned local and international artistes’ performances. There’ll be daytime events that’ll allow families to enjoy together as we don’t want kids to be left out,” said Musonza.

He assured people of top entertainment that will include international artistes if all goes according to plan adding that they are yet to finalise the venue.

“Talks with artistes are undergoing. We’re hoping to include more local acts so that we, as always, give them a platform to showcase their vast talent. As the festival has grown into, not only a celebration of Zimbabwean art but an international event, people should be geared up for surprise international acts,” said Musonza. – @mthabisi_mthire.