Martin, Zinjaziyamluma to shut down Ingwebu fest

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Ndolwane music star Martin Sibanda and South Africa-based maskandi artiste, Zinjaziyamluma, are set to shut down the Ingwebu Cultural Dance Festival tomorrow at White City Stadium, Bulawayo.

Ingwebu Breweries has been on a quest to promote and preserve culture through their cultural dance festival.

The cultural dance festival will see dance groups battling it out for the top spot and the cash prizes that comes along with it.

The competition spread across various provinces including Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Midlands province and Matabeleland North.

The winner will walk away with a prize money of $1000 and the first runner-up will take home $750 and the second runner-up with $500.

Tomorrow’s regional finals will see Bulawayo’s finest Bambelela Women Ensemble and IlubaLemvelo Women Ensemble lock horns with Midlands’s Mbada Dance Group and Cure Zvishavane and Matabeleland North will be represented by Simunye Dance Ensemble, Pezhuba and Insingizi Emnyama as well as Bolamba, BeniArinoti and How Mine Gure will be representing Matabeleland South.

Award-winning Maskandi musician Zinjaziyamluma will treat fans with a dose of his Maskandi tunes as well as Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds will spark the crowd with their Ndolwane sounds.

Ingwebu Breweries sales, marketing and corporate affairs executive Ndabezinhle Mlilo said “We invite people 18 years and above from all walks of life to come to the White City Stadium and celebrate with us through witnessing dance groups exhibiting different means of personal and artistic expression and it’s free of charge.