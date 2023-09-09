Matabeleland North Agricultural Show to host maiden business conference

Online Reporter

THIS year’s of the Matabeleland North Agricultural Show is expected tp be bigger and better with about 70 percent of exhibition space already taken.

For the first time in this history of the show, Whange Show Society which organisss the annual expo will be hosting an exhibitors business conference on Thursday 5 October.

The annual exhibition will be held at the Hwange Show Grounds in Number 2 from 4 to 7 October 2023 under the theme for this year’s edition is: “Leveraging on our natural resources towards Vision 2030.”

The Matabeleland North Agricultural Show is one of the leading country’s annual provincial premium exhibitions.

Whange Show Society resumed meetings with stakeholdeds after a short break that was taken to allow for passage of the recent harmonised elections and will be meeting weekly until the show dates next month to finalise preparations.

Work to clean the show grounds have started with exhibitors also being encouraged to clear their spaces tp spruce up the image of the exhibition.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting yesterday in Hwange, acting chairperson of the Whange Show Society Mr Thulani Moyo said the expo is being reconstituted to meet expected standards and boost confidence among exhibitors.

“We are planning to have one of the most successful shows. We are sprucing up the Grounds and we expect exhibitors to do the same and also set up their stands by Wednesday 4 October to avoid last minute hustles and disappointment. Thursday will be a business day where we are going tp have an exhibitors conference at the venue,’ said Mr Moyo.

He said deadline for booking space is 29 September and no new bookings will be made after that while even those that will habe paid in time but not furnished the show finance committee with proof of payment will incur a penalty fee.

The official opening will be on Saturday 7 October and guesg of honour will be announced in due course.

About 8 000 people attended and close to 100 exhibitors showcase dueing rhe show last year.

The previous year in 2021 there were about 4 000 people making a 100 percent increase in turnout last year.

The Whange Show Society marketing executive Mr Leonard Ncube said there is significant interest from new exhibitors to the annual expo, which is a perfect platform for businesses to interact in Matabeleland North.

He said a majority of space that has been taken by new exhibitors while many have shown interest to exhibit at the Agricultural expo.

The livestock sales show is also making its way back after being suspended a few years ago and work is underway to building holding pens for cattle, goats and other livestock.

“The show organisers are working hard to spruce up both the grounds and image of the exhibition. We are expecting a more than 100 percent update of space and there will be lots of activities for ordinary citizens. The exhibitors seminar will be a platform for cross pollination of ideas and sharing experiences and this will going forward become the backbone of the show as it will allow the exhibitors to reap benefits of showcasing tlag this annual event,” he said.

The exhibition started in 1950, then known as Wankie Show Society before rebranding into a provincial show in 2019, taking the name Matabeleland North Agricultural Show, and is affiliated to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Society.

It brings together diverse audiences and businesses giving a ready potential market for any product and service in the country and beyond.

Over the years the tourism industry has been absent at the show despite the province being the country’s tourism capital.

The show society, therefore, continues to reach out to the tourism industry to consider Matabeleland North Agricultural Show as a platform for engagement, planning, and meeting new and old clients and policymakers.

Matabeleland North is arguably one of the richest provinces in the country with vast tapped and untapped natural and human resources that are ready to explode with opportunities.

The economy of the province ranges from small- and large-scale agriculture, mining, wildlife that comprise the Big Five, tourism, and hospitality and this makes the show a melting pot for business, cross-pollination of ideas and opportunities, and the place to be if you want to interact with fellow businesses and potential.

The expo complements the Government devolution and decentralisation agenda in the Second Republic mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, and also promotes the Matabeleland North Provincial Development Policy Strategy which feeds into the National Agenda.