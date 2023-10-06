  • Today Fri, 06 Oct 2023

Matabeleland North province holds Agricultural Show

Online Writer

Matabeleland North Province on Friday held its Agriculture Show at Hwange Agricultural Showgrounds.

A significant number of exhibitors are present and showcasing the services and products they offer.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services was one of the Government Ministries exhibiting.

