Matabeleland South Full list of 2023 election candidates

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

Below is the list of successfully Nominated Candidates their political party and Constituency.

The MDC failed to field candidates.

Beitbridge East Constituency.

1. Albert Nguluvhe – Male – ZANU PF

2. Renatho Ndou – Male – CCC

Beitbridge West Constituency.

1. Morgan Ncube – Male – CCC.

2. Moffat Cephas Ndou – Male – Independent.

3. Thusani Ndou – Male –

ZANU PF.

Bulilima Constituency.

1. Bekezela Maplanka – Female – CCC.

2. Aleck Moyo – Male – MRP

3. Artwell Ndlovu – Male – ZAPU.

4. Phuthi Dingimuzi – Male – ZANU PF.

Gwanda North Constituency.

1. Lungisani Coaster Twominutes Ncube – Male – ZANU PF.

2. Desire Nkala – Male – CCC.

Gwanda South Constituency.

1. Patrick Dube – Male – CCC.

2. Happy Gumbo – Male – UZA

3. Omphile marupi – Male – ZANU PF.

4. Timothy Nare – Male – ZAPU.

Gwanda-Tshitaudze Constituency.

1. Justone Mazhale – Male – CCC.

2. Fisani Moyo – Male – ZANU PF.

3. Luckson Ncube – Male – ZAPU.

Insiza North Constituency.

1. David Masuku – Male – CCC.

2. Farai Taurivinga – Male – ZANU PF.

Insiza South Constituency.

1. Sifanjani Paul Moyo – Male – CCC.

2. Spare Sithole – Male -ZANU PF.

Mangwe Constituency.

1. Gobosamang Dube – Male – MRP.

2. Thembinkosi Nkomo – Male – ZAPU.

3. Sindisiwe Nleya – Female – ZANU PF.

4. Vincent sihlabo – Male – CCC.

Matobo Constituency.

1. Nicholas Abson Dube – Male – ZAPU.

2. Edgar Moyo – Male – ZANU PF.

3. Collen Ngwenya – Male – CCC.

4. Mlungisi Nyathi – Male – Independent.

Matobo-Mangwe Constituency.

1. Patriotic Khupe – Male – ZAPU.

2. Soul Ncube – Male + ZANU PF.

3. Madalaboy Ndebele – Male – CCC.

4. Jacob Ngwenya – Male – Independent.

Umzingwane Constituency.

1. Levy Mayihlome – Male – ZANU PF.

2. Mcebisi Ndlovu – Male – CCC.

Senate

a) ZANU PF

1. Tambudzani Bhudagi Mohadi – Female – Beitbridge District.

2. Richard Ndlovu – Male – Bulilima District.

3. Esther Nyathi – Female – Insiza District.

4. Nicholas Nkomo – Male – Matobo District.

5. Abigail Siphambekhile Evangeline Damasane – Female – Umzingwane District.

6. Japhet Dube – Male – Gwanda District.

b) CCC

1. Meliwe Phuthi – Female –

2. Solani Moyo – Male

3. Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa – Female

4. Beki Sibanda – Male

5. Sibongile Maphosa – Female

6. Thandeko Mnkandla – Male

Women’s Quota

a) ZANU PF

1. Rossy Mpofu – Female

2. Dr Evelyn Ndlovu – Female

3. Patricia Diana Ndudzo – Female

4. Renny Kibi – Female

5. Sarah Banda – Female

6. Sibongile Chauke – Female

b) CCC

1. Nomathemba Ndlovu – Female

2. Velisiwe Nkomo – Female

3. Sithabisiwe Moyo – Female

4. Senzeni Maphosa – Female

5. Crecentia Ngwenya – Female

6. Sithabile Moyo – Female

Youth Quota

a) ZANU PF

1. Tinashe Mushipe – Male

2. Faith Natsai Ncube – Female

b) CCC

1. Andile Msipha – Male

2. Linda Dube – Female

Provincial Council.

a) ZANU PF

1. Sithabile Gandi Ndlovu – Female

2. Washington Nkomo – Male

3. Flora Muleya – Female

4. John Dube – Male

5. Polite Dube – Female

6. Khubekani Dube – Male

7. Margarine Khumalo – Female

8. Goldwater Lukuta – Male

9. Qagiwe Mpande – Female

10. Brighton Ndebele – Male

b) CCC

1. Precious Ndlovu – Female

2. Granger Nyoni – Male

3. Learny Ndlovu – Female

4. Gugu Ncube – Male

5. Machuya Nappy Moyo – Female

6. Mduduzi Tshuma – Male

7. Mendy Ncube – Female

8. Mbongeni Moyo – Male

9. Thando Mauba – Female

10. Mkhululi Tshuma – Male