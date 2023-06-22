ZEC releases Bulawayo Nomination Court results

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has published names of candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for Parliamentary seats.

It will be mostly a contest between the ruling Zanu-PF and opposition Citizen Coalition for Change. Fielding of double candidates remain in the DNA of the opposition as CCC fielded two candidates in two constituencies Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency and Pumula Constituency.

It is said 19 candidates were disqualified after failing to pay nomination fees.

Zanu-PF is already in early election lead after securing all the 10 seats for the Provincial Council as it is the only party to field candidates for quota.

Below is the full list of Bulawayo candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for Parliamentary seats:

SENATORIAL PARTY LIST

ZANU-PF

Molly Mpofu

Tshinga Dube

Esnart Moyo

Elfas Mashaba

Annah Moyo

David Ndlovu

CCC

Hellen Zivira

Gideon Shoko

Siphiwe Ncube

Felix Magalela Mafa

Rita Ndlovu

Swithern Chiroodza

Provincial Council (Metropolitan) List

ZANU-PF

Manala Motsi

Eddie Dube

Kundai Nyika

Golden Ndlovu

Mnothisi Nsingo

Moleen Dube

Mlungisi Moyo

House of Assembly:

Bulawayo Central Constituency

Tendai Charuka – ZANU-PF

Surrender Kapoikulu – CCC

Bulawayo North Constituency

Nkosana Mkandla – ZANU-PF

Minehle Thandoyenkosi Gumede – CCC

Frank Mhlanga-UZA

Sibonokuhle Khumalo -DOP

Cowdray Park Constituency

Mthuli Ncube – ZANU-PF

Pashor Raphael Sibanda – CCC

Bulawayo South Constituency

Rajesh Khumari Modi – ZANU-PF

Nicole Jane Watson – CCC

Admore Gomba – DOP

Pelandaba/Tshabalala Constituency

Cecilia Verenga – ZANU-PF

Gift Ostallos Siziba – CCC

Soneni Moyo- CCC

Paulo Maplanka – EFF

Gift Ndlovu -DOP

Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency

Brian Samuriwo – ZANU-PF

Descent Collins Bajila – CCC

Khulumani Ndlovu – ZANC

Entumbane/Njube Constituency

Linda Chinamano – ZANU-PF

Dingilizwe Tshuma – CCC

Prince Dube – CCC

Nqobizitha Ndlovu – ZANC

Mpopoma/Mzilikazi Constituency

Admire Tonderai Masikati – ZANU-PF

Desmond Makaza- CCC

Blessing Sibanda- DOP

Bekezela Ncube- ZAPU

Zvikwete Innocent Mbano – ZANC

Sihle Muzenda – FA

Strike Mkandla – Independent

Pardon Tapfumaneyi- Independent

Pumula Constituency

Phumulani Nsingo – ZANU- PF

Sichelesile Mahlangu – CCC

Albert Mhlanga – CCC

Trust Mazwi Mkhwananzi – ZAPU

Lobengula/Magwegwe Constituency

Butholezwe Ndlovu – ZANU-PF

Eric Gono – CCC

Nigel Ndlovu- ZAPU

Douglas Ncube – ZANC

Godwin Zibafosi- UFP

Khanye Lwazi – MRP

Innocent Ndibali – EFF

Nketa Constituency

Tavengwa Zidya – ZANU-PF

Obert Manduna CCC

Vincent Bala Ndlovu – Independent

Nkulumane Constituency

Freedom Murechu – ZANU-PF

Desire Moyo – CCC

Andrew Ndlovu – ZAPU

Adelaide MHLANGA – FreeZim Congress