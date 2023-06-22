ZEC releases Bulawayo Nomination Court results

The Chronicle
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has published names of candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for Parliamentary seats.
It will be mostly a contest between the ruling Zanu-PF and opposition Citizen Coalition for Change. Fielding of double candidates remain in the DNA of the opposition as CCC fielded two candidates in two constituencies Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency and Pumula Constituency.
It is said 19 candidates were disqualified after failing to pay nomination fees.
Zanu-PF is already in early election lead after securing all the 10 seats for the Provincial Council as it is the only party to field candidates for quota.
Below is the full list of Bulawayo candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for Parliamentary seats:
SENATORIAL PARTY LIST
ZANU-PF
Molly Mpofu
Tshinga Dube
Esnart Moyo
Elfas Mashaba
Annah Moyo
David Ndlovu
CCC
Hellen Zivira
Gideon Shoko
Siphiwe Ncube
Felix Magalela Mafa
Rita Ndlovu
Swithern Chiroodza
Provincial Council (Metropolitan) List
ZANU-PF
Manala Motsi
Eddie Dube
Kundai Nyika
Golden Ndlovu
Mnothisi Nsingo
Moleen Dube
Mlungisi Moyo
House of Assembly:
Bulawayo Central Constituency
Tendai Charuka – ZANU-PF
Surrender Kapoikulu – CCC
Bulawayo North Constituency
Nkosana Mkandla – ZANU-PF
Minehle Thandoyenkosi Gumede – CCC
Frank Mhlanga-UZA
Sibonokuhle Khumalo -DOP
Cowdray Park Constituency
Mthuli Ncube – ZANU-PF
Pashor Raphael Sibanda – CCC
Bulawayo South Constituency
Rajesh Khumari Modi – ZANU-PF
Nicole Jane Watson – CCC
Admore Gomba – DOP
Pelandaba/Tshabalala Constituency
Cecilia Verenga – ZANU-PF
Gift Ostallos Siziba – CCC
Soneni Moyo- CCC
Paulo Maplanka – EFF
Gift Ndlovu -DOP
Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency
Brian Samuriwo – ZANU-PF
Descent Collins Bajila – CCC
Khulumani Ndlovu – ZANC
Entumbane/Njube Constituency
Linda Chinamano – ZANU-PF
Dingilizwe Tshuma – CCC
Prince Dube – CCC
Nqobizitha Ndlovu – ZANC
Mpopoma/Mzilikazi Constituency
Admire Tonderai Masikati – ZANU-PF
Desmond Makaza- CCC
Blessing Sibanda- DOP
Bekezela Ncube- ZAPU
Zvikwete Innocent Mbano – ZANC
Sihle Muzenda – FA
Strike Mkandla – Independent
Pardon Tapfumaneyi- Independent
Pumula Constituency
Phumulani Nsingo – ZANU- PF
Sichelesile Mahlangu – CCC
Albert Mhlanga – CCC
Trust Mazwi Mkhwananzi – ZAPU
Lobengula/Magwegwe Constituency
Butholezwe Ndlovu – ZANU-PF
Eric Gono – CCC
Nigel Ndlovu- ZAPU
Douglas Ncube – ZANC
Godwin Zibafosi- UFP
Khanye Lwazi – MRP
Innocent Ndibali – EFF
Nketa Constituency
Tavengwa Zidya – ZANU-PF
Obert Manduna CCC
Vincent Bala Ndlovu – Independent
Nkulumane Constituency
Freedom Murechu – ZANU-PF
Desire Moyo – CCC
Andrew Ndlovu – ZAPU
Adelaide MHLANGA – FreeZim Congress