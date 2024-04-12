Matsikenyeri takes charge of Chevrons, speaks of targets

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has announced that that former right-handed batsman Stuart Matsikenyeri will take charge of the Chevrons tour of Bangladesh at the end of this month on an interim basis.

ZC is scheduled to announce the new substantive Chevrons head coach next month. Matsikenyeri, was the Chevrons assistant coach

The head coach’s post fell vacant towards the end of last year when Dave Houghton resigned after the national team failed to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set for this year.

Walter Chawaguta was thrust into the position on an interim basis before his appointment to head the Lady Chevrons.

ZC recently flighted an advert for the position of the Chevrons coach together with that of the Under-19 coach, which fell vacant when Prosper Utseya stepped down after the ICC Under-19 World Cup in January.

Matsikenyeri says he is targeting as many points as possible on his side’s five-match T20 international tour of Bangladesh later this year.

