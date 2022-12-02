Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund targets US$100k

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO residents and businesses have been urged to help bring a smile to the less privileged members of society by donating to the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund which is targeting to raise US$100 000.

US$4 000 and ZW$1,4 million was raised during the 2022 Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund launch yesterday.

Among others, Ingwebu Breweries donated US$3 000, Davis Granite, US$1 000; Fortwell Wholesale, ZW$1 million; Bulawayo City councillors ZW$220 000.

Young Women Christian Association donated 140kgs of rice and organisations like Joyous Events, Shepherds, World Vision Zimbabwe, Rotary Club Bulawayo South and individuals also chipped in with donations in cash and in kind.

“This year, the City of Bulawayo Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund is focused on raising funds and donations that will bring added cheer to the vulnerable members of community. Our target for 2022 has been set at US$100 000.

“We cannot achieve this without your support and participation. The launch today is therefore a call for you to partner with us in various aspects and spheres in fundraising for our communities. We will be collecting any donations received in cash and kind that will assist,” said Mayor Clr Solomon Mguni.

The mayor who is also the patron of the board of trustees of the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund said there is great need in communities which must push for more people to donate.

He said the board of trustees will next year conduct events throughout the year to raise donations for the fund.

“We also note the importance of self-sustenance and we hope to have partners that will assist with skills training for the local youth as well.

“The challenges of youth delinquency and drug abuse are being felt in our communities and this is due to lack of employment, learning opportunities exacerbated by urban poverty. The cheer fund board of trustees notes that we need to encourage young people to take up skills training offered in our vocation training centres in a bid to reduce the incidence of drug abuse in the community,” he said.

Clr Mguni said there are partners who have also offered to work with council in identifying youth who require skills training with the hope that once equipped they will change their family situation.

He said last year the fund assisted 12 institutions and homes and made donations of food hampers to 1 300 families against over 5 000 applicants for help they had received.

“I am pleased that we will be holding various initiatives to fundraise for the cheer fund. One of these initiatives is the #I Love Msiz’kay Concert which we will be co-hosting with Msiz’kay and other artistes at the City Hall gardens on Saturday, 10 December 2022. We invite everyone to join in on this day of fun and joy as we also work towards assisting the needy community in the city of Bulawayo,” he said.

Donations can also be made to the City of Bulawayo —Mayor’s Cheer Fund Stanbic Bank Account: ZWL$ Account No: 9140002265736 Branch: J M N Nkomo Street Swift Code: SBICZWHX or the Nostro Account: Stanbic Bank Account Name: City of Bulawayo US$ Account No. 9140001054774 Branch: JMN Nkomo Street Branch Code: 3302 Swift Code: SBICZWHX. — @themkhust