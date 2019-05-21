McClive out for 6 weeks

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS right-back McClive Phiri will be out of action for at least six weeks after fracturing his right humerus, the bone between the elbow and shoulder, during Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium.

Phiri crashed against the pole after being pushed by Herentals midfielder Tinotenda Benza and was taken straight to hospital after being attended to by team medics, who were joined by former club doctor Xolani Ndlovu, who was in the crowd, in the 42nd minute.

Benza escaped without a caution or warning, as referee Lysias Dika seemed to see nothing wrong with the challenge.

Bosso confirmed Phiri’s injury layoff.

“The doctors have confirmed that right-back McClive Phiri, who fractured a right humerus in today’s (Sunday) goalless stalemate against Herentals FC, will miss action for at least six weeks,” wrote Bosso on their official Twitter timeline.

According to medical experts, Phiri will need to undergo surgery for a speedy recovery.

“Since he sustained a fractured humerus, McClive will need surgery. Healing can’t be predicted and barring any complications, recovery is usually 6-8 weeks after surgery,” said a medical expert.

Phiri’s injury comes at a time Bosso are waiting for the return of another right-back Bukhosi Ncube, who is also out injured.

Highlanders were forced to field central defender Andrew Mbeba as Phiri’s replacement on Sunday.

Another player that can play at right-back is Charlton Siamalonga. — @ZililoR