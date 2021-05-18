Midlands robbery, rape gangs nabbed

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

NINE suspected criminals belonging to two gangs that have been raping and robbing Kwekwe and Gweru residents have been arrested.

The criminals allegedly armed with knives, iron bars and machetes were raiding people’s houses attacking victims and in some cases raping women.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of the nine suspects following police investigations.

“Police in Midlands Province have busted two criminal syndicates who specialised in breaking into houses stealing property in Gweru and Kwekwe. The suspects were so daring to the extent of attacking occupants they found in the houses they broke into while in some cases they went on to rape their female victims,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said a number of crimes thought to have been committed by the two gangs were reported to the police.

“Different investigation techniques were employed by the police leading to the arrest of the criminals. The first gang comprising five suspects was arrested on May 11 in Gweru. These are Tapiwanashe Sibanda (26) of no fixed abode, Trust Moyo (26), of no fixed abode, Sydney Mapende (23) of Gore Compound, Ridgemont in Gweru, Samuel Murisi (21), of Ascot Infill and Daison Manzebe (21) years of no fixed abode,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the second group is also a five-man gang and four suspects have been arrested while one is still on the run.

“They are linked to Kwekwe cases but all reside in Gweru. They are Mardon Makuni (20), Tapiwa Never Hlomani (25) and Ashly Moses (23) all of Ascot suburb and Leonard Mapurazi (19) of Claremont.

The outstanding suspect is only known as Donnie. Members of the public who know his whereabouts should contact any nearest police station,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to members of the public who are victims of the two gangs to report at either Gweru Central Police Station or Kwekwe Central Police Station.

The arrested suspects have been linked to 13 cases.