Breaking News
Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Mighty Warriors know 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship opponents

12 Aug, 2021 - 12:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Mighty Warriors know 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship opponents File picture: Mighty Warriors pose for a photo before kick off

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been drawn in Group B of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship alongside Botswana, Tanzania and South Sudan.

For the fourth year in a row, the women’s senior tournament will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa from September 15-26.

The hosts have won the last four championships and seven out of eight in all, with only Zimbabwe breaking their run-on home soil in 2011.

At last year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship, Zimbabwe returned home without a win after they lost to Tanzania and Botswana in the group stage to finish bottom of the pool with zero points.

The full group-stage draw is as follows:

Group A: South Africa, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique

Group B: Botswana, Tanzania, South Sudan, Zimbabwe

Group C: Zambia, Namibia, Eswatini, Uganda

[email protected]

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting