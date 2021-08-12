Mighty Warriors know 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship opponents

File picture: Mighty Warriors pose for a photo before kick off

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been drawn in Group B of the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship alongside Botswana, Tanzania and South Sudan.

For the fourth year in a row, the women’s senior tournament will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa from September 15-26.

The hosts have won the last four championships and seven out of eight in all, with only Zimbabwe breaking their run-on home soil in 2011.

At last year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship, Zimbabwe returned home without a win after they lost to Tanzania and Botswana in the group stage to finish bottom of the pool with zero points.

The full group-stage draw is as follows:

Group A: South Africa, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique

Group B: Botswana, Tanzania, South Sudan, Zimbabwe

Group C: Zambia, Namibia, Eswatini, Uganda

[email protected]