Miners seek closer collaboration

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

ESTABLISHED miners and small-scale operators are agreed on the need to enhance closer collaboration in the sector to upscale production capacity and ensure attainment of the $12 billion mining economy by 2030.

In a presentation at the recent Small-Scale and Artisanal Miners Conference in Bulawayo, Chamber of Mines chief executive officer, Dr Isaac Kwesu, said mutual co-existence between the chamber and the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, the umbrella body representing small-scale miners, was critical as both units are chasing same targets.

He said the chamber is keen on uplifting small-scale miners.

“When we do a swot (strength, weakness, opportunity, threats) analysis into the mining sector, both small-scale and large mines face the same challenges.

“As the chamber, we are keen to see the growth of small-scale miners to ensure they contribute more to the mining industry,” said Dr Kwesu.

“As the mining sector we have a $12 billion target and everyone in the mining value chain has a part to play.

“We should ask ourselves how best we can navigate the challenges that affect the development and growth of the sector.

“We all co-exist within the same operating environment and we want to ensure that that co-existence is a reality and of benefit to both parties.

“As we exploit our full potential we want to ensure that small-scale miners have all the support.”

Dr Kwesu said the chamber has conducted research to establish how best they can work with small scale miners and ensure they overcome those challenges that undermine their growth.

Speaking at the same occasion, ZMF president, Ms Henrietta Rushwaya said their members were now working closely with large-scale miners presented by the Chamber of Mines.

One such key collaboration was on mine safety in May when seven men died at Bucks Mine in Colleen Bawn following a mine accident.

Vumbachikwe Mine rescue team captain responded swiftly to the incident and managed to retrieve the bodies.

Ms Rushwaya called for streamlining of services such as obtaining licences saying their members were facing challenges of being charged different fees by the rural district licenses for the same service.

She said the development of a transparent licence system, which will be cadastral related will enable the efficient management and allocation of mineral rights involving on-line mining.

“As a sector we applaud this initiative, it will equip our small-scale miners with relative information on licensing.

“We have requested for the streaming of licensing processes that make it easy, cost effective and rewarding to obtain a licence,” said Rushwaya.

She said they have also asked for access to finance for miners and potentially use geological information as collateral for loans.

Officially opening Mine Entra last week, President Mnangagwa said the country’s mining sector is registering unprecedented growth, for the first time in history, with earnings jumping to US$5,2 billion in 2021 from about US$2,9 billion in 2017 when the New Dispensation came into being, which is indicative of the positive gains realised from Government’s economic reform agenda.

Official statistics already indicate the sector is poised to clock US$8 billion in earnings by the end of the year, having surpassed the US$6 billion mark last month.