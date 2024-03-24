Minister appeals for increased stakeholder support for prisons

THE Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and devolution, Cde Ezra Chadzamira among inmates at Masvingo Remand Prison during official hand over of blankets and maize meal

THE Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and devolution, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, says prisons and correctional services could be transformed into vibrant economic hubs if given adequate support to boost their various projects and contribute more to the development of the country.

He made these remarks during the official handover of blankets and maize meal to Masvingo Remand Prison, last Friday. The donation was sourced by Young Women for Economic Development through Cde Chadzamira as their patron.

“I appreciate young women for ED for coming up with this initiative. These donations could not have come at a better time than this as we are approaching winter season. The blankets will provide warmth to inmates across the province,” he said.

“I urge other affiliates to take a leaf from Young Women for ED and come on board in assisting to improve the welfare of inmates in various ways possible and their economic projects.

“If we work together as a province we are going to contribute in achieving the national vision of an Upper Middle-income economy by 2030,” said the minister.

“We applaud the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)’ vision to become the leading correctional service provider in the region and beyond. This vision can only be fulfilled if the whole society works hand in glove with ZPCS as such the donation by the young women for ED has come at an opportune time in assisting to achieve the vision.”

Young Women for Economic Development provincial chairperson Mrs Confidence Mukau said they were committed to supporting inmates and pledged to further chip in with sanitary wear for female inmates.

“We remain dedicated to assisting inmates, particularly young women, in collaboration to enhance their overall well-being,” she said.

“Furthermore, we commit to ensuring that every donation received will be allocated for the benefit of all inmates, fostering a conducive environment for their rehabilitation process.”

The handover ceremony coincided with the handover of a borehole drilled by the Government at the prison.

Masvingo Remand Prison Commissioner Nelson Chikwature applauded the Government for providing aid to correctional facilities.

He said as a correctional service provider, their duty is to provide inmates with practical skills that can benefit them in life.

“We extend our gratitude to Hon Chadzamira for his prominent part in facilitating the borehole construction, which will equip inmates at Masvingo Remand Prison with valuable farming skills for their post-incarceration lives.

“Moreover, we appreciate the recent gift of blankets, which significantly improves inmates’ living conditions, particularly during the harsh winter months,” said Comm Chikwature.

