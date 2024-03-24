10 beasts for slaughter at ‘Imiklomela KaDakamela’ annual awards event

Blessing Karubwa, [email protected]

ALL is set for the 2024 “Imiklomelo kaDakamela” annual event that would be hosted over two days with hundreds of people from different places expected to gather under Chief Dakamela’s area in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province.

The event would be held between 5 to 6 April 2024

Imiklomelo kaDakamela is an annual social event, which initially recognised and awarded locals for the positive contributions made in developing the country before expanding to include awareness campaigns where different institutions raise awareness about their services.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Chief Dakamela said everyone is allowed to attend the event, adding that all is now in place.

“All is set. We are now ready to receive and accommodate everyone and 10 cows have been set aside for slaughter. This year we will double the last year total number of people who attended,” he said.

“We expect more than 10, 000 people because we invited many people. We invite everyone, remember it is just a once in a year event. Let us get together and enjoy.

“Last year there were concerns of many artistes failing to showcase their entertainment programmes because we were chasing time. Because of that we then decided to make it a two-day event. On the first day, Friday, we are going to have different artistes performing and we will also have different institutions conscientising people on subjects like Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and HIV among other contemporary issues.”

Chief Dakamela said the awards ceremony would be on Saturday and that on the same day a showcase for houses and other projects accomplished by the community will be conducted.

“Before last year, this was just a social gathering with no name. However, the initial idea is still the idea now. It’s like giving birth to a child and then give him or her a name later. The objective remains as before and after giving the name,” he explained.

In a separate interview, Lupane-based award winning African poet, Mr Obert Dube, who will be the Master of Ceremony said he is ready to showcase his exuberant skills.

“All is in place. Konke sokume ngomumo. All roads lead to koDakamela. I am now geared as the master of ceremony,” said Mr Dube

A ward 16 villager from Dakamela jurisdiction, Mr Collector Njinji Ndlovu (49), described the event as an exciting platform that avails new opportunity to learn new things from different people.

“We would learn more from people from urban areas and people from other areas. What excites me the most are the developments that we have championed as a community, developments like building infrastructure for other people, buying our own ambulance and cows, among other initiatives by our chief,” he said.

“So, I believe as we gather we will share new ideas with different people.”

More than 20 chiefs from across the country and more than 30 artistes in Zimbabwe and abroad have confirmed their attendance, according to organisers.

Amongst the artistes who will grace the event is Bhamuza, Izinkanyamba, Godolude, MaDewa and Abantwana BeNsindiso Yama Nazaretha.

Celebrities expected to attend include Ernest Ndlovu, the former House of Zwide actor, and the self-proclaimed ‘Ambassodor of Zimbabwean Comedy’. Carl Joshua Ncube.

– @TeamKarubwa