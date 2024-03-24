Bulawayo to host OWIT Zimbabwe Open Market Day and Exhibition

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

THE Organistaion of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Zimbabwe Chapter would host its second edition of the Open Market Day and Exhibition tripartite meeting this coming Friday in Bulawayo.

OWIT has partnered with Ecobank Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Women Affairs Community Small to Medium Enterprises Development to host the programme, which will be graced by Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as the guest of honour.

The first edition of the event was held in Harare last year.

Ms Buhlebenkosi Nyathi, who is the founder of House of Organic Foods and the president of OWIT said the market day would be open for all women who are able to register on time.

“The organisation is all about creating access to international markets, value chain and finance for women that is why we have decided to have the second edition in Bulawayo where participants are going to get a chance to network with other business people and hear about all the great initiatives that the ministry and Ecobank have in store for them,” said Ms Nyathi.

She said apart from meeting the minister, participants will also get a chance to meet stakeholders from Zimra, funding agencies, digital marketers, ZimTrade officials and other stakeholders who will talk about businesses and how to grow them including exporting.

“We hope all women in business will come in big numbers because this will be an interactive opportunity that is designed for empowerment and financial inclusion for women in business,” said Ms Nyathi.