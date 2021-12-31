Minister appoints new Zimbabwe National Road Administration chair

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has appointed Dr George Manyaya as the new chairman of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara).

He will be deputised by Ms Lizwe Bunu for the three-year long tenure of the board.

Dr Manyaya’s appointment is with immediate effect while that of Ms Bunu is effective from January 13, 2022.

The minister also appointed Ms Sinikiwe Gwatidzo as additional board member for the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) and re-appointed Mr Alderman Mudzara as Zinara board member.

In his remarks following the announcement of the new appointees yesterday, Minister Mhona directed Dr Manyaya and his board to immediately deal with the congestion at the tollgates and corporate governance issues affecting the institution.

“I present to you board appointments for the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe.

“I am pleased to announce that among the appointments, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, ED Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of two women of integrity to the position of deputy chairpersons of Zinara and ACZ boards,” said Mhona.

“To our newly appointed board members, you should be alive to the need for implementing good corporate governance principles in your practice.

“I encourage you to be familiar with provisions of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).”

He stated that appointments of female board members was a testament of President Mnangagwa’s desire to empower women.

The minister said the appointments were an outcome of a thorough vetting process meant to ensure integrity of duty bearers.

“The board members go through rigorous and meticulous vetting process; thus, their appointment is on the basis of merit, integrity and their knowledge and understanding of, and experience in the strategic leadership of Public Entities under which they shall serve,” he said.

“As you take up positions as board members, you are mandated to practice a high standard of professional ethics.”

Dr Manyaya is a self-driven and dynamic young business executive with vast experience in corporate governance, marketing and public relations fields.

He has been transferred to the Zinara board from serving as the vice-chairperson of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe board where he served with distinction having been a member of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe board in 2013.

Manyaya is a holder of a doctorate in business administration, Master of Science Degree in International Relations another

Masters of Commerce Degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance, among other qualifications. – @SikhulekelaniM1.