Minister Mutsvangwa mourns Cont Mhlanga

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has mourned the death of Cont Mhlanga and described him as a man who used the arts in nation building.

Cont (64) died Monday morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after being admitted for 10 days.

His family said he succumbed to pneumonia.

In a statement, Minister Mutsvangwa said Mhlanga knew the value of the arts to humanity, nation-building and civilization.

“He used the arts to break every form of barrier be it a creed, tribe, colour, religion, gender or race. Arts are the thread that knits together the soul of humanity in time from one generation to another. Concurrently in space across regions and continents,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Mhlanga worked hard to uncover talent and nurture it.

“He knew arts reside in human creativity. He tirelessly, methodically and meticulously worked hard. He mined gems in human creative endowment and polished them for the delights and anguishes of the soul as society moves along,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She added that Mhlanga helped artistes build livelihoods and find sustenance.

“Salute to Cont Mhlanga from the musicians, the actors and their directors and all those who survive on the arts,” said Minister Mutsvangwa