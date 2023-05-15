Minister Nyoni to headline Lupane Business Expo

Business Online Reporter

MINISTER of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, is set to headline the second edition of the Lupane Business expo targeting Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) this week.

The exhibition scheduled for Thursday and Friday is organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development in conjunction with Zimbabwe Education Fund (ZIMEFU).

It will be held under the theme “Equitable and quality business opportunities for all” and runs concurrently with a careers day.

This would be the second exhibition since the formation of ZIMEFU in 2019. Matabeleland North provincial capital, Lupane, whose economic potential lies in agriculture, energy, mining, timber production, tourism and research, is experiencing a growing population as some Government departments will relocate after the completion of Elitsheni Government Complex.

The moving in of some Lupane State University departments has increased demand for consumer services. Efforts are also being made by the Government to start exploitation of gas in Lupane.