Ministers Felix Mhona and Mateus Magala Visit Forbes Border Post and Machipanda to assess progress of 24-hour operation and transport cooperation

Online writer

THE Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona and His Mozambican counterpart, the Minister of Transport and Communications Mateus Magala toured the Forbes Border Post and Machipanda in Manicaland, on Friday.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services reports that the agenda of the tour was to check on the progress of the 24-hour operation at the border post that started this week on Monday and the Cooperation in Transport and Transport Infrastructure between the two countries.