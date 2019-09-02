Minister’s visit gives artistes hope

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES in Bulawayo say they are optimistic following the visit by Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry to Bulawayo art centres.

Last Friday, Minister Coventry toured Mzilikazi Art and Craft Centre, Matshobana Youth Centre, Black Umfolosi Culture Centre in Entumbane, Inyathi Youth Centre in Mpopoma, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and Multimedia Box offices in the city centre. During the tour she met Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, Gwanda-based Bolamba Performing Arts, Black Umfolosi, Iluba Lemvelo and Indosakusa: The Morning Star.

The artistes presented their grievances during the tour and afterwards and said they were hopeful that Government would address them.

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble’s director, Phibion Dube, said they were overwhelmed by Minister Coventry’s visit.

“As a group which represents the dance sector, we felt overwhelmed by the gesture shown to us by the Honourable Minister. It was an honour to have the Minister at our workplace.

“We trust that the Honourable Minister will support our work because she understands us better than anyone else. She isn’t just a minister; she’s someone who has done well for her country through her sporting talent so we trust and believe we are on the right path,” said Dube.

Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi, NGZ in Byo regional director said Minister Coventry has seen first-hand the struggles that artistes go through and the gallery building which needs to be attended to.

“I think she now has an appreciation of the mandate of the gallery and the activities that we do as an institution. We had the liberty and opportunity to share with her our activities and how we make the gallery a vibrant space,” said Nyathi.

Thandanani Women’s Ensemble’s Florence Tshabalala said they were eager to see how the minister would help change their lives.

“We were happy to see the minister who came down to visit and listen to our grievances. For instance, we as a group need our own space for rehearsals instead of using council buildings,” said Tshabalala.