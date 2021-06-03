Ministry on private candidates

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

PRIVATE candidates set to sit for public examinations this year are required to register with the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) approved examination centres for continuous assessment.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said that this year all examination classes will be subjected to a new model that will combine marks for continuous assessment as well as final examination.

The Education Ministry said Zimsec examinations and the Continuous Assessment Framework will now form part of the weighted contribution to learner performance outcomes in Grade Seven, Form Four and Form Six public examinations.

The Continuous Assessment Framework ultimately sets out what learners are expected to know and be able to do as a direct result of their learning in schools and non-formal education, starting from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Secondary level.

In an interview, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education communications and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said:

â€œPrivate candidates must register with Zimsec approved examination centres for continuous assessment,â€™â€™ he said.

â€œContinuous assessment emphasises the assessment of knowledge, skills, abilities, values and trends to ascertain the achievement of desired learner exit profiles at any level. At the moment, it will only apply to examination classes,â€™â€™ said Mr Ndoro.

He said the continuous assessment will ensure fair marks for every pupil.

Previously officials said pupils were supposed to be graded based on 40 percent theoretical examinations, 30 percent practical examinations and 30 percent continuous assessment.

The introduction of continuous assessment is set to ensure that the pupil and the teacher concentrate continuously instead of wasting time in between and only concentrating on the eve of final examinations. â€” @Boity104