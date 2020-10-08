Mobile money operator launches $30mln loyalty promotion

Business Reporter

CASSAVA Smartech’s mobile money platform, EcoCash, has launched a multi-million-dollar loyalty promotion called “My EcoCash Rewards” in which customers will earn points and get rewarded for transacting with EcoCash.

The loyalty promotion offers over ZWL$30 million worth of guaranteed rewards to customers for sending money, paying merchants, paying bills, buying airtime and data bundles, receiving remittances via Cassava Remit and EcoCash Remit, and for using banking services such as Bank2Wallet and swipe into EcoCash. Cassava chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, said customers deserve rewards for their loyalty to the brand, particularly during tough economic times.

“We are indebted to our customers who have remained loyal to us throughout the years. My EcoCash Rewards promotion is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ to the millions of customers who have made EcoCash what it is today,” said Mr Chibi.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing economic challenges arising from a variety of factors including currency shortages, rising inflation, drought and the deadly coronavirus pandemic, among other reasons.

EcoCash chief executive officer, Ms Natalie Jabangwe, said customers simply need to transact for a minimum value of ZW$$200 using EcoCash to be eligible to earn points and get rewarded.

“In addition, we are rewarding customers for spending as little as US$2 from their EcoCash FCA wallet. We are also encouraging our diaspora community to continue sending money back home via our Remittance channels,” she said.

“We are grateful to our customers for continuing to Live Life the EcoCash way.”

Customers can also redeem the value accumulated during the promotion into their EcoCash wallet or exchange it for Econet airtime at the end of each month whenever they hit their targets.

There are also several prizes, including television sets, groceries, goats, cows and cash. The promotion will run until February 2021.