Model, Cocoa seeks financial assistance to represent Zimbabwe at pageant in Nigeria

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO beauty, Cocoa (real name Ellain Qhawelihle Ncube) who was recently selected to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Eloquent Africa pageant is seeking funding for an air ticket to Nigeria among other things in order to fulfil her dream of spreading her art to the whole of Africa.

Following public votes, Cocoa was shortlisted by organisers of the pageant as one of the semi-finalists alongside Harare-based models Nomatter Shamuyarira and Nicole Madimutsa. They are expected to travel to Nigeria for the finals where they will vie for the crown against models from the host Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana and Angola.

Sadly, contestants will be expected to pay for their transport and accommodation hence why Cocoa is appealing for financial assistance. “I managed to get the highest votes in the country to represent the country at the finals. This is a big achievement for me, a girl who comes from the dusty streets of Nkulumane.

“I’m now kindly asking for the rest of the nation and beyond to help this dream come true through financial assistance,” said Cocoa.

“What’s needed are air tickets and wardrobe for my performances so I’m calling on well-wishers to help a young girl realise her dreams,” she said.

Cocoa said being one of the representatives automatically makes her the pageant’s local licence holder for next year’s Miss Eloquent Africa Zimbabwe pageant.

“There are many models around the country who’re failing to make their mark because of a number of reasons but I want to change that through promoting untapped talent, both in rural and urban setups,” said Cocoa.

Miss Eloquent Africa is a non-governmental organisation based in Nigeria that seeks to empower young African women using pageantry. It is also a tool to promote African culture and unite Africans. The pageant was set up primarily with the aim to change the perception of how people view the girl child. – @mthabisi_mthire