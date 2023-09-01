Mokoomba set for Intwasa

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IT is getting better and better!

Recently, Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo organisers unpacked part of the festivities billed for this year’s edition slated running from September 26 to 30.

Eyes of music lovers lit up when an experience with Austria-based singer Vusa Mkhaya was announced and as if that wasn’t exciting enough, organisers have sweetened the deal with the addition of award-winning, globe-trotting and talented sextet from Victoria Falls, Mokoomba to the entertainment line-up.

On Raisedon Baya, who is the festival director’s X feed (formerly known as Twitter), an announcement was made.

“We are excited to announce another mind-blowing act at Intwasa,” was the precise message.

The news, glad tidings for Mokoomba who were catapulted to the top of the World Music Charts Europe with “Tusona: Tracings in the sand”, leapfrogging other global acts in the process.

In July, the band took their sound to the UK where they performed at the Jazz Cafe in London, Howard Assembly Room in Leeds, The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, Womad in Malmesbury as well as The Cornish Bank in Falmouth.

Intwasa Arts Festival is an annual arts extravaganza where those in the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) get to showcase their talents through poetry, music, theatre, workshops, and literature. – @MbuleloMpofu