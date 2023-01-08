More and more victory for first Ndebele sci-fi, The Signal

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The first Ndebele sci-fi in Zimbabwe, The Signal continues to excel with the latest achievement being the film’s three awards at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) last month.

The film won the Outstanding short film award with their lead actors, Natasha Dlamini and Tawanda Denga winning the Outstanding film/TV actress and Outstanding film/TV actor gongs respectively.

The production of this film puzzled many others as the concept had not been explored locally. The short film was universally awarded the Best Animated Short Film out of 185 submissions at Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival.

The film’s director, Daniel Lasker and cast member, Denga were super excited at the BAAs and we were honoured to collect Dlamini’s award on her behalf as she could not be at the awards ceremony due to other commitments.

“I’m very thankful to the people of Bulawayo and the Bulawayo Arts Awards for supporting and acknowledging what we have done with The Signal. It means a great deal to our team that the film has been widely recognised both internationally and at home,” said Lasker.

“This is a big step in the right direction for producing Zimbabwean films on an international standard in terms of production value and storytelling quality. We’re excited and will continue developing more groundbreaking original Zimbabwean films.”

Denga who was overjoyed with the award could not contain his happiness.

“The BAA is my first award and it means a lot coming from home. We aspire to be great, but acknowledgment from home is always a precious thing. I’m already looking forward to 2023 as my year starts with filming new projects and I can’t wait for people to see them,” he said.