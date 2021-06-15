Most businesses adhere to revised Covid-19 lockdown

Stop Over Bottle Store in Bulawayo CBD sells beer to imbibers at 5:30PM violating lockdown closing time of 4PM yesterday

Mashudu Netsianda , Senior Reporter

MOST businesses in Bulawayo yesterday complied with the revised Covid-19 lockdown regulations announced by Government, save for a few defiant bottle stores in the city centre, which operated beyond the stipulated time.

Vice-President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga at the weekend announced the lockdown regulations, which came into effect yesterday.

Under the new regulations, all gatherings except funerals are banned. Companies have been directed to decongest their staff by 50 percent while workshops have been banned.

The new measures also stipulate that restaurants will no longer be able to sell food to sit in customers save for those appended to hotels and lodges.

Beer halls and nightclubs remain closed while bottle stores will operate from 10am to 4pm with retailers and shops operating from 8am to 6pm.

Although Government has not given the green light for nightclubs to resume operations, some of them have been defying lockdown regulations as they operate secretly.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday moved around the city centre and observed that restaurants were not allowing sit-in customers. By 6pm, supermarkets and other retail shops were closing their businesses.

However, some bars such as Stopover Bottle Store situated along 13th Avenue between Robert Mugabe Way and George Silundika Streets defied the regulations. Patrons could be seen buying beer shortly after 5pm.

The news crew also visited various designated Zupco pick-up points and observed that bus crews were sanitising people as they boarded the buses. However, in the queues, commuters were not observing social distancing.

It was also business as usual for pirate taxis as the operators could be seen touting for clients at TM Hyper and 6th Avenue.

Zimbabweans have lauded Government for banning gatherings as it tightened Covid-19 regulations, saying this will help curb the third wave of the pandemic.

Health experts have on many occasions warned that the breach of Covid-19 prevention regulations could trigger a third wave of infections as was observed during the festive season which led to a deadly second wave in January.

Acting Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo said the city still has active Covid-19 cases, hence any risky behaviour could result in the spike of new cases.

“We still have active cases in the country and in Bulawayo as well. So as long as we still have active cases, the potential of a third wave is still a reality. Coupled with violation of Covid-19 regulation guidelines, it only means that we are not very far from another spike of the third wave,” said Dr Mlilo.

Bulawayo-based medical expert Dr Rita Dlodlo urged the public to be vigilant in view of new variants.

“We could have another wave, a total wave or a small wave. The number of cases could increase and the number of deaths could also increase,” she said.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said lockdown measures will help reduce the interaction of people, infections and the number of deaths.

Police yesterday warned members of the public against violating the new Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police were out in full force to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 health regulations.

“The public should take note that the police will ensure that all gatherings except funerals are banned and compliance is strictly adhered to. Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that the enforcement of the revised Covid-19 lockdown measures on health and security as announced on 12 June 2021 will be done without fear or favour,” he said.

“Mourners are implored to stick to the stipulated figure of 30 people and observe all Covid-19 protocols.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will launch blitz and patrols as they continue to monitor the situation.

“We will conduct patrols and also monitor to ensure that beer halls, bars and nightclubs remain closed. Bottle store owners should strictly observe the given operational times of 10am to 4pm. In this regard, all those found drinking beer at bottle stores, inside cars and surrounding areas will be arrested,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi also said restaurants and fast-food outlets should observe the law and ensure that they only serve take-aways as pronounced by the Government. Only hotels and lodges are allowed to serve resident customers in their bars and restaurants until 10pm every day, he explained.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to desist from boarding pirate taxis commonly known as mshikashika to ensure smooth maintenance of law and order in the country.

“ZRP will ensure that the curfew order previously issued by the Government is complied with. The curfew order runs from 10pm to 5.30am the following day. We will ensure that the wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitising is conducted in all public places, which include tobacco auction floors, supermarkets, public transport and marketplaces,” said the police spokesperson. — @mashnets