Mother poisons, kills two children

A ZIMBABWEAN woman based in South Africa allegedly poisoned her two children to death before attempting to commit suicide by drinking the same substance.

The suspect Lister Nkomo (40) from Mlomwe area in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province poisoned her two children, a girl and boy aged two years and seven months respectively.

Sources said Nkomo is battling for her life under police guard. She allegedly sent two WhatsApp messages to her boyfriend one Honest Ngwenya from Gwambe area in Bulilima District before the two the bodies were found.

Nkomo was found lying unconscious. “Bemfona SaSimphiwe ngise parkin eku eEmpire mina impilo isingehlule bengifuna ukubuza ukuthi ngutshiyele yini abantwna ngoba ngifa labo ngeke ngikhone ukubatshiya.

Bye lidingele eparkin sengihambile emhlabeni labantwna (I am at Empire park life has failed me. Should I leave the children for you, but I am dying with them I cannot afford to leave them, Goodbye Look for me at the park I am gone with the children,” read Nkomo’s message.

Contacted for comment, the Ngwenya family refused to talk to the media saying they were still trying to come to terms with what happened

Sources said Nkomo put an unknown poison in the food before she shared with her two children leading to their death. “The woman was rushed to hospital where they managed to drained poison from her body and she is now recovering under police guard,” said the sources

