Mou ‘isolated figure’ at Old Trafford

The beleaguered United boss claimed on Monday that he still has the support of his players but admitted: “Some care more than others.”

Mourinho added: “I am still the kid that I was 20 years ago and I am still naive, but I still don’t believe that a player is not honest.”

However, it has emerged that he criticised Antonio Valencia for not attending last week’s Carabao Cup defeat by Derby County in his role as club captain before dropping him for the trip to West Ham.

Mourinho is understood to barely be on speaking terms with skipper Valencia having stripped Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy in his ongoing fallout with the Frenchman.

Alexis Sanchez was also axed for the damaging defeat at West Ham, a decision that left United’s highest earner furious and contemplating his future at Old Trafford just eight months after signing from Arsenal.

Mourinho had already upset Marcus Rashford after questioning his attitude in a team meeting last week, and it was notable that the England striker refused to celebrate after scoring for United in a 3-1 defeat.

Sportsmail revealed last week that several players — including Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira — have sided with Pogba against Mourinho as the divisions in the United camp continue to grow.

There are now serious concerns over just many first-team players remain loyal to the 55-year-old coach.

Mourinho insisted on Monday that he doesn’t fear for his job but would not say if he has held talks with United chief Ed Woodward ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Valencia.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho recalls Valencia and Sanchez as he comes under fierce scrutiny in the wake of the shocking defeat at West Ham.

Former United defender Patrice Evra sat next to Woodward in the directors’ box at the London Stadium and was then seen chatting to Pogba and Martial outside the dressing-rooms, leading to speculation among players and staff.

The gossip continued on the team bus afterwards but there is understood to have been an awkward hush when Mourinho climbed on board for the short trip to Euston. The mood on the train journey home was described by one insider as “like a morgue”.

The atmosphere at the team hotel in London was lifted on Friday night when Mourinho’s popular No 2 Rui Faria, who left United at the end of last season, paid the squad a visit. But it could not prevent an abject display as Mourinho suffered a third Premier League defeat in seven games. — mailonline.