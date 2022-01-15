Moyo enters race for Bosso treasurer’s post

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH the Highlanders’ elections date fast approaching, a senior manager at a Bulawayo-based company, Xolisani Moyo, has declared his candidature for the post of club treasurer.

Moyo (43), a commercial executive at United Refineries Limited, made the announcement in a message sent to various Highlanders Chapters.

“I humbly submit myself as a candidate for the treasurer’s position at the oldest football institution in Zimbabwe.

Mine is a plea to be afforded the opportunity to serve the institution to the best of my ability. Unity of purpose is my motto.

It’s not me, but us, we have more that unites us than divide us. Your vote mandates me to serve you. I kindly ask your Chapter to vote and support me in my quest to serve you,” Moyo wrote.

Before joining United Refineries Limited, Moyo, who has been a Bosso life member since 2007, worked at Zimplow as general manager at its Zambian operation and later returned to Zimbabwe as commercial manager.

During preparations to celebrate the life the late Bosso president Ndumiso Gumede, Moyo was co-treasurer of organising committee.

Barring any late entrants into the race, Moyo will face South Africa-based pastor and businessman Busani Mthombeni.

Bosso will hold elections for vice-chairman and treasurer on February 6 to replace Modern Ngwenya and Donald Ndebele, who have both served two consecutive three-year terms, making them ineligible for re-election under the club’s constitution.

Entrepreneur, socialite and radio personality Babongile Skhonjwa and Zifa Southern Region board member Fiso Siziba are eyeing the vice-chairmanship.

There have also been rumours that club legend Netsai Moyo is also gunning for the vice-chairman’s post, although he is yet to publicly declare his interest.

The Highlanders elections will be held a week after the club’s annual general meeting.

According to a notice by the club, nomination fees have been pegged at US$200 and the closing date for submission of nomination forms is January 22.