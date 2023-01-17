Mpofu appointed Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

 CONSUMER Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) Commissioner Ms Rosemary Mpofu has been appointed substantive executive director of the consumer watchdog, replacing the late Rosemary Siyachitema who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in February 2021.

According to the CCZ spokesperson, Mr Chris Kamba, Ms Mpofu’s appointment is with effect from December 1 last year.

“The newly appointed Executive Director for the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe Commissioner Rosemary Mpofu,” the consumer rights custodians captioned a picture on their official twitter handle.

Ms Mpofu’s role  is to perform the duties of the chief executive officer, leading the strategic objectives of the CCZ team in its financial, human resources, consumer education, complaints handling, lobbying and advocacy, research and project development, marketing and legal functions.

She will  work closely with the commission to ensure the proper implementation of the Consumer Protection Act.

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe has its origins deeply rooted in protecting and empowering consumers by monitoring product quality and service to ensure total adherence to reasonably accepted standards.

It all began in 1955 when the first positive steps were taken to institute the formation of the vigilance committee, aimed at meeting protective needs of the consumer and to produce better understanding between producers and consumers.

It was in 1975 when the committee was merged to form the present day Consumer Council Zimbabwe. Over the years the organisation has expanded its membership base and restructured its policies to meet the needs of today’s consumers.

“Our Mission and Vision clearly defines our responsibility to the consumer in regard to all essential economic issues. CCZ is a membership-driven organisation and we rely on your membership for us to tick. As an organisation we are better heard in our numbers than as individuals, so go ahead and get in touch with any CCZ offices near you to learn more,” reads a message on the CCZ website.

@skhumoyo2000

