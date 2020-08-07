Mr Kata features Mss Pryde in new video

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo-based Zim Hip Hop artiste, Mr Kata has released a music video – New Bae which features actress-cum-video vixen Mss Pryde.

Mr Kata said the song was dedicated to someone who he had fallen in love with.

The music video was shot in Harare in March just before the Covid-19 induced lockdown. It was shot and directed by award winning Andy Cutta.

New Bae is street lingo for new girlfriend with Mss Pryde taking up the role of the new love on the music video.

Mss Pryde features in local soapie Wenera and has appeared in music videos such as Ngaibake by Freeman and Alick Macheso.

The Bulawayo based Mr Kata said he song is about falling in love and that was what he was going through when he penned the song and shot the music video.

“New Bae captures the feeling of a new love, I wrote it when I was falling in love with someone new after being in a bad relationship for years. She gave me that feeling, she reminded me that you can actually be in a serious relationship and be free and happy andhave childish thought,” said Mr Kata, real name Mbongeni Michael Katandika.

Known for his fashion label Zvanhuwa Fashion which in 2018 scooped an award for the Best Brand Supporting Zimhiphop at the Zim Hip Hop Awards, Mr Kata said it was an honour to work with Andy Cutta describing him as a wealth of ideas.

“The music video was shot and directed by the great Andy Cutta, it was really an honour to work with him again. He also came up with the concept, bright colours which reflect a world full of endless possibilities, to match the old school type of love feeling in the song, even the instrumental has a vintage feeling. After all the world ain’t all black and white,” said Mr Kata.

He has worked with Andy Cutta before on his first music video.

Mr Kata said working with Mss Pryde who is from Bulawayo but based in Harare was a breeze.

He said he always wanted to work with her as he has a soft spot for her.

“Firstly Mss Pryde is just hot and has an amazing sense of humor, she had us laughing the whole time on set, she’s also my Zim celeb crush. No lie ,been crushing on her since she appeared on the tv series Wenera.

“I‘ve always talked about working with her since I met her in person for the first time in Harare at a Tehn Diamond and Vusa Blaqs video shoot. When I dropped the audio single for New Bae she hit me up on Instagram, saying she loves the song so I just asked if she could be my new bae on the video and she blessed me,” said Mr Kata.

He said he was working on an EP.

“I’m actually working on an EP called EROS which means God of love. So it‘s jus song about love and life to encourage the youth to embrace love and treat each other better. You can call it poetic justice,” said Mr Kata.

Mr Kata has worked with Asaph, Cal Vin, POY, Takura, GZE, MC Chita, in thr past.

He has had a passion for hip hop music since grade five and it grew when he met Msheznana in high school.

“After high school, I chose to focus more on school and business, but I was still writing and promoting other artists.”

He has been nominated for Zimhiphop Awards consistently for the past three years.