Mr Teen Zim, Mr Zim International Kings crowned

Mthabisi Tshuma

IT was a dress up event at Selbourne Hotel on Saturday night as the ramp was on fire with models vying for top spots at the Mr Teen Zimbabwe and Mr Zimbabwe International pageants.

The pageants were held simultaneously, a first of its find for the events in their third editions.

Mr Teen Zimbabwe had two Kings as the pageant failed to be held last year.

Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2022 King is David Takavarasha with the first prince being Ngoni Mpofu while Tadiwa Gabwi was named second prince.

Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2023 King title went to Abel Mugari while first princess and second princess went to Whatmos Manamike and Hope Gamba respectively.

Mr Zimbabwe International crown went to Trevor Nhidza from Bulawayo while first prince crown went to Musawenkosi Ndlovu from Bulawayo with Emmanuel Maraire from Harare being named second prince.

The third runner up was Aaron Kahari from Harare and on fourth runner up title was Wonderful Sibanda from Bulawayo.

Other special awards went to

Gerald Jiyane (Mr Zimbabwe People’s Choice), Trevor Nhidza (Mr Zimbabwe International best project), Brighton Yamika Kafikako (Mr Zimbabwe International best physique) and Tadiwa Chikono (Mr Zimbabwe International top model).

Founder of both pageants The Crown Hunter said:

“It was an amazing event full of glamour and fun. The boys were all empowered and are happy with the experience. My heartfelt gratitude goes to all the sponsors, Bulawayo models, parents and our patron Mr Tichaona Shamu,” he said.

