Msiz’kay basking in glory of awards

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Zim Hip Hop artiste Msiz’kay is basking in the glory of the awards he scooped in 2019 at the Skyz Metro FM and Zim Hip Hop awards.

The artist won the Best Male Artist of the Year at the Skyz Metro FM 2019 awards and the Best Alternative Sound at the 2019 Zim Hip Hop awards. For the Best male artiste, he was up against Asaph, Knowledge Nkiwane and Madlela Skhobokhobo.

At the Zim Hip Hop awards Msiz’Kay was up against Coco We Africa, Dakid Verse, Ishan and Kayge 40.

Commenting on the awards, Msiz’Kay, said he was ecstatic about scooping the awards as it showed he was growing as an artiste.

“It was a surprise winning the Best Male Artist Award as I wasn’t even expecting it. It shows that I’ve been working hard as I’m getting recognition. It also shows my growth as an artist.

‘‘The Zim Hop award still shows my growth as I’m making my mark on Zimbabwean Hip Hop platform,” he said.

The year saw the artiste performing outside Bulawayo as he wants to spread his music and expand to other regions.

“2019 was good as we were pushing the Msiz’Kay brand to other parts as I performed in Gwanda, Harare and other places outside of the city which was a blessing for me just to be out there,” Msiz’Kay said.

“I have faced hardships due to our current situation but it means working harder. I’m happy about 2019 as I got to grow and expand myself and as a Zimbabwean I’m just working hard towards my goals and trying each day to be better,” he said.

The artiste said this year he will release singles and an album. – @waynecas