Mudyambanje believes junior policy is the key

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ great Tobias Mudyambanje, who was part of the club’s trailblazing 1986 squad that won every cup competition, believes re-establishing a strong junior development programme can turnaround his boyhood club’s fortunes.

Mudyambanje, who is now an evangelist in the United Methodist Church Bulawayo Central in Matshobana, says Highlanders enjoyed most of its success with homegrown talent and a few players from outside Bulawayo that came to add value and not just to make up numbers.

Mudyambanje and his teammates used to draw huge crowds wherever they played in the country, with Bosso fans travelling in convoys to watch the team.

He joined Bosso as a 19-year-old from Zim Colts, formerly Olympics United, and questions why it has become difficult for young players to break into the first team when in the past Highlanders were known to unearth gems.

The ex-Bosso striker was lured to Bosso at the end of the 1985 season after being spotted shining for Zim Colts by revered trainer Cosmas ‘Tsano’ Zulu, the current Ngezi Platinum Stars’ goalkeepers’ trainer.

Mudyambanje still savours his Highlanders debut with delight, a special one that came on the eve of Zimbabwe’s sixth Independence celebrations when he put up a man-of-the-match performance, scoring Bosso’s second goal and creating the winner in a 3-2 win over then city rivals Zimbabwe Saints to book a date in the final of the Uhuru Cup against Caps United.

The late Willard Khumalo found the opener for Bosso with a stinger that gave Chikwata keeper John Sibanda no chance before the late legendary Joseph Machingura equalised to take the game to extra time.

Mudyambanje then struck in the 107th minute before Douglas Mloyi made a howler that gifted Henry McKop the equaliser.

The then 20-year-old Mudyambanje made an assist to Netsai ‘Super’ Moyo with eight minutes before the end of extra time to win it for Highlanders.

The next morning, Highlanders were on a flight to Harare to face Caps United at Rufaro Stadium and this time Mudyambanje struck the winner, with a goal that fortified his place in the star-studded Bosso outfit.

Highlanders came from a goal down to win 2-1, with Caps’ goal coming from Oscar Motsi, while Dumisani ‘Savimbi’ Nyoni and Mudyambanje scored for Bosso.

“I made my Highlanders debut just after turning 20 years old in the Independence Cup. I was still young, but the coaches Barry Daka (late) and Tsano had faith in youngsters and there were a number of young players in our team, something that isn’t there at our club now.

“My first game was an Independence Trophy semi-final against Zimbabwe Saints played under floodlights where I scored the second goal and created the winner. The following day was the final in Harare where we played Caps United and won 2-1, with me scoring the winner. From there on, we collected all trophies that season and only missed out on the Super League title,” said Mudyambanje.

He started his football career in the late 1970s at Lozikeyi Primary School in Nguboyenja where he was teammates with Bosso legend Mpumelelo Dzowa and former Zimbabwe Saints player Philip Munawa, father to ex-Bosso midfielder Simon.

Mudyambanje went on to carve his skills at Mzilikazi High School between 1981 and 1984.

As a Form 3 learner in 1983, he joined First Division side Monarch and a year later moved to Olympics before landing at Bosso in 1986.

“I think our 1986 squad ranks as one of the best in Highlanders’ history. We had goalkeeper Captain Oxo (Peter Nkomo), at right-back there was Fanuel Ncube and Rambo (Mercedes Sibanda), Savimbi (Dumisani Nyoni) and Super (Netsai Moyo) competed at left-back, Alexander Maseko and Chimsoro (Douglas Mloyi) were in central defence, Willard Khumalo was our anchorman, on the right we had Madinda Ndlovu, with Titus Majola at Number 8. I was Number 9, with David “Pele” Phiri at 10, while Tani Banda was Number 11.

“That was basically our team and if you look at it, more than five of those players were youngsters who brought success to the club. What has killed our team is that we abandoned our sound junior policy by going for mercenaries. I’m not saying we mustn’t import talent, but if we do, let that be quality.

“I always believe that Bulawayo has abundant talent, which if fused with our juniors can understand the Highlanders’ game philosophy. Let’s revisit our junior policy, invest in it and we’ll never go wrong,” Mudyabanje said.

He was also part of the Highlanders’ squad that toured the then West Germany in 1987.

The Bosso great says rising statistics of drug abuse by young people, particularly in Makokoba’s Ward 8 made him contest as an independent candidate in the March by-elections, which he lost to Edwin Ndlovu.

He said as the Nguboyenja community, they had decided to form Bulawayo Saints FC, a team that seeks to keep youngsters busy by taking them off the streets.

“I changed my lifestyle and turned to Christianity in the mid-90s after leaving Highlanders and realising that the path we were on with my friends wasn’t right. I used to be a drunkard and we used to influence each other to do things I’m not proud of and that is why I’ve dedicated my life to being an evangelist and also helping young people with advice that can change their lives for the better.

“I had to change friends because the issue of calling or deciding to serve Christ isn’t a gang item; it’s decision one takes as an individual. I’m enjoying every bit knowing that at least I’m working on saving a soul every day and I’m also a member of the men’s fellowship known as Vabvuwi, Fishers of Men,” said Mudyambanje.

He says even the country’s football needs salvation, with administrators and coaches guilty of corrupt tendencies that have destroyed the game.

“To be frank, our football is in shambles. The way things are done is not professional. You’ll find that from administrators to coaches, there is corruption after corruption. We once heard of one coach who was paid to sign players, so it’s no longer about performance, but who the coach likes and that kills our football. Even administrators are demanding kickbacks from coaches.

“My suggestion is that we try to work with real football people and be open. Have a panel of former players assisting with shortlisting of national team players; have these former footballers as match analysts rather than leaving everything to the coach. If you look at international football, you see their backroom staff are over 20 people, but here we just have four and we want to turn our fortunes?” he said.

Mudyambanje said because of his ethics, he has refused the temptation of asking for favours for his 21-year-old son Denzel Tanaka, who plays for Emakhandeni FC in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League, preferring that his son toils for his own success.

He has no doubt that his son will scale the heights, describing him as a complete, speedy forward.

On the coaching side, Mudyambanje once led the now defunct Ziscosteel to a third-place finish in the 2006 Southern Region promotional race won by Njube Sundowns.

Ziscosteel eliminated Highlanders 6-5 on penalties in the first-round of the Zifa Cup in 2006 after the teams had deadlocked 0-0 in regulation time. And that was the year Highlanders last won the Premier Soccer league title.

In 2008, Mudyambanje worked alongside Joey Antipas and Luke Masomere as CAPS FC, formerly Buymore FC that was owned by former Zifa president Cuthbert Dube.

He went on to coach Town United FC of Beitbridge in 2012, with his last coaching job being with Zim Leopards in 2015.

He says he has devoted his time to scouting and grooming talent.

Some footballers that passed through Mudyambanje’s hands include the late Triangle United goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu, Chris Samekweri and former Highlanders and Dynamos winger Masimba Mambare.

Mudyambanje’s advice to youngsters, particularly footballers, is that they must heed advice and not rush into things, but give themselves time.

“Most footballers are failing to realise their full potential because of lack of patience and love for money. Above all, be disciplined, devoted and dedicated,” Mudyambanje said. — @ZililoR