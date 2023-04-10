Mukuru outlet robbery gang nabbed

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Three armed robbers who raided a Mukuru outlet in Lower Gweru, have been arrested a few hours after committing the crime.

Tapiwa Zhazha (31), Courage Bongani Moyo (31), and Gift Ncube (24) were intercepted by alert police detectives who acted on a tip-off leading to the trio’s arrest.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest and commended the public for supplying vital information.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of three armed robbery suspects in connection with a robbery of Mukuru Shop at Maboleni Business Centre in Lower Gweru. Once again police would like to applaud members of the public who supplied information that led to the arrest of the three suspects,” he said.

The three suspects confronted Michael Mpofu (23) of Maboleni on 28 March at around 10 AM at his workplace manning Mukuru Shop.

One of the men pointed a pistol at Mpofu and demanded cash and the complainant complied and gave the three men all the money in the cash box.

After committing the offence, the suspects fled the scene in a getaway car, a Honda Fit.

A report was made to the police.

“On the same day at around 8PM, information was received to the effect that the three suspects had been spotted in Nkayi heading towards Bulawayo. Police swiftly reacted and arrested the three suspects leading to the recovery of a Star Becheverria Pistol, 9mm calibre, with five rounds of ammunition, R5 010, US$64, and a Samsung Galaxy M13 cell phone,” said Mahoko