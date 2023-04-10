Gvt to build network towers in marginalised areas

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

The Government is working towards empowering marginalised communities facing communication challenges by building network towers to help boost network coverage, as the Second Republic steps up efforts of leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development.

In an interview, Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingimuzi Phuti said communication is critical hence Government is prioritising the construction of more network boosters in areas lagging behind.

“The President talks about NDS1 and he identified a pillar of a digital economy as one such integral among others. We have seen that there are some developments regarding issues pertaining to E-transactions,” he said.

“Most importantly we are talking about financial inclusion because it is hard to talk about it if some people do not have the internet.”

Deputy Minister Phuti said that it is important for every community to receive network coverage.

“Lagging behind in basic network connections is affecting even the medical and digital marketing sector which is very important for the country. My ministry has managed to pass a law called infrastructure sharing and his means in areas where there are network towers that are co-located we de-rig one and deploy it elsewhere where there is completely no network,” he said.

“We are trying to ensure that everyone gets to access which is why we are doing this. As long as there are people who are in the area with no network we make sure they are connected.”

Deputy Minister Phuti said there are a lot of areas where they have built network towers that are benefiting the community members.

“So far, we have managed to build network towers in areas like Mapolisa in Insiza, Tshilokwe in Matopo, Econet also constructed something in Makorokoro, Nswazi at the borderline in Bulilima, we have also done one in Lupane and Binga,” he said.

“We are currently working towards getting one in Tshikwalakwala in Beitbridge and Matopo that will be connecting to Umzingwane among other places l have not mentioned.”

