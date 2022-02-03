Murder at Sun Yet Sen

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man from Sun Yet Sen in Matabeleland South Province was on Monday killed for touching another’s belongings.

Police revealed on Twitter that they are looking for information which may lead to the arrest of Brucele Ndiweni in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Vulindlela Business Centre, Lubhangwe Village.

Ndiweni beat Phulani Ndlovu to a pulp for touching his belongings.

“The suspect fatally assaulted the victim, Phulani Ndlovu with booted feet all over the body during a beer drinking spree, after the victim ignored the suspect’s warning that no one should touch his belongings,” posted police.

Meanwhile, a suspected gold panner was found dead in Collen Bawn on Monday and police are treating the case as murder.

“The victim, Herbert Samanga who was an illegal gold panner was found dead with a deformed face and bruises on legs after he was last seen in the company of the suspect, Godfrey Mudimba (Rasta) leaving Antenia Business centre.

“The suspect is at large and was seen with blood stains on his hands and clothes. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” said the police.

@bonganinkunzi