Music promoter revisits passion for music

Joel Tsvakwi, Showbiz correspondent

South Africa-based Zimbabwean music promoter, Phakama “PK” Nkomo who runs the Underground Entertainment recording studio in the neighbouring country has taken advantage of the Covid-19 induced lockdown to revisit his unfulfilled music ambitions.

PK who hails from Plumtree said the lockdown has made him think outside the box and also given him an opportunity to study the music business which he is passionate about.

“The world is under siege from the Covid-19 pandemic and businesses have been affected badly. Resultantly, I’d no choice, but to look at all alternatives in order to survive so I was forced to think outside the box.

“As I’ve been sitting at home, I decided to use that time to study sound engineering to equip myself as I recently set up a studio,” said PK.

During the lockdown, PK said they managed to record music at the newly established studio and signed new artistes.

“We’ve been very busy in the studio recording music. We’ve also managed to groom and sign five groups under the label. These groups are all doing different kinds of music which is good as it shows that the record label attracts diverse people,” he said.

The artistes include Major Natives — a mix of artistes from different countries, talented South African boys called Piano Brothers, Nature Boyz who are into hip hop and a female artiste from eSwatini. Prosper Bafana from Tsholotsho, a Tshibilika artist whose hit single titled Uthando Lwethu is doing well and Lupane Big Shows are also working with the record label.

PK said they have also recorded a song on the pandemic that will be released on Friday.

“We’ve also managed to record a single by the stable’s artistes, Nature Boyz, Major Natives and Linx Karilos Ngoma dzeGokwe under the banner of Underground Gang. It’s a song about the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and it’s due to be released this Friday. It’s titled Nkosi Sikelel’Africa,” PK said.